May 29 APPSPOTR AB:

* APPSPOTR SIGNS DEAL TO GO AFTER THE ASIAN MARKET

* ‍ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HONG KONG BASED INVESTMENT COMPANY NOVEL UNICORN LTD REGARDING ASIAN MARKET.​

* ‍APPSPOTR WILL ISSUE 15 MSEK WORTH OF NEW SHARES, 5 MSEK OF WHICH WILL BE DIRECTED TO NOVEL UNICORN.​

* ‍APPSPOTR AND NOVEL UNICORN WILL FORM A HONG KONG BASED JOINT VENTURE APPSPOTR ASIA, OF WHICH NOVEL UNICORN WILL INITIALLY OWN 70 PERCENT AND APPSPOTR 30 PERCENT

* ‍IF ALL MILESTONES ARE REACHED APPSPOTR ASIA WILL BE A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF APPSPOTR​