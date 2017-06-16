June 16 APPSPOTR AB

* TARGETED NEW ISSUE OF SHARES TO NOVEL UNICORN LTD

* PROPOSES NEW ISSUE OF UP TO 1.6 MILLION SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR SHAREHOLDERS, AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 6.50

* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF SHARES TO NOVEL UNICORN OF UP TO 769,231 SHARES WITH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AT SEK 6.50