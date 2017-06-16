UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 16 APPSPOTR AB
* TARGETED NEW ISSUE OF SHARES TO NOVEL UNICORN LTD
* PROPOSES NEW ISSUE OF UP TO 1.6 MILLION SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR SHAREHOLDERS, AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 6.50
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF SHARES TO NOVEL UNICORN OF UP TO 769,231 SHARES WITH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AT SEK 6.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* GX Aviation will initially be made available to passengers on approximately 125 Avianca Airbus a320, a330 and Boeing 787 aircraft
FRANKFURT, June 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.