April 28 Apranga APB:

* Says unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of the group amounted to 2.2 million euros during three months of 2017

* Says the group has made profit of 1.2 million euros in same period of 2016 (increase by 91.9 percent)

* Says EBITDA of group was 3.8 million euros during three months 2017, and increased by 44 pct comparing to corresponding year 2016 period

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)