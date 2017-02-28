UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Apranga APB
* Fy 2016 turnover at 172.6 million euros ($182.61 million) versus 158.7 million euros year ago
* Fy 2016 net profit at 11.1 million euros versus 10.4 million euros year ago
* Fy 2016 EBITDA at 19.5 million euros up 6.2 percent versus year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2lQSkkd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources