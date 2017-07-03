July 3 APRANGA APB:

* SAYS RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) REACHED EUR 17.7 MILLION IN JUNE 2017, AND HAS INCREASED BY 7.0% COMPARING TO JUNE 2016

* Q2 2017 RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) TO EUR 51.4 MILLION INCREASED BY 2.4% COMPARING TO 2016

* SAYS H1 2017 RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) OF APRANGA GROUP WAS EUR 99.3 MILLION OR BY 5.2% MORE THAN IN 2016