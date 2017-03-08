March 8 Apricus Biosciences Inc:
* Apricus biosciences announces sale of ex-u.s. Vitaros
assets and rights to ferring pharmaceuticals
* Apricus biosciences inc - apricus will retain its vitaros
rights in u.s.
* Apricus biosciences inc - remains on track to re-submit
vitaros nda to fda in q3 of 2017
* Says ferring has agreed to pay apricus an upfront payment
of $11.5 million
* Says ferring has aso agreed to pay apricus up to an
additional $700,000 with respect to certain product inventory
