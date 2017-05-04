BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
May 4 April SA:
* Reg-April: the April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker
* Extends its operations in Brazil to group private insurance by acquiring a 60 pct ty stake in Public Broker
* APRIL purchased 60 pct of shares in Public Broker, while the remaining 40 pct will be kept by its founding partners, who will retain their existing positions at the company. The transaction was financed with group cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.