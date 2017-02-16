BRIEF-BOE Technology to buy at least 50.01 pct stake in France's SES-Imagotag
* Says it plans to buy at least 50.01 percent stake in France's SES-Imagotag SA at up to 30 euros ($33.53) per share
Feb 16 Aprogen Healthcare & Games Inc :
* Says it will buy new production facilities for 14.24 billion won
* Rada Electronic Industries says completes testing "on--move" capabilities of its tactical radars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg joining Apple to lead video programming