UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 23 Apt Satellite Holdings Ltd:
* In 2016, group's profit attributable HK$493.6 million, representing a decrease of 3.9pct
* Company has declared and paid an interim dividend in cash of HK3.50 cents per ordinary share
* FY revenue HK$1.23 billion, up 3pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.