FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-AptarGroup says co, unit, entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 25, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-AptarGroup says co, unit, entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Aptargroup Inc

* AptarGroup says on July 19, co, unit, entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement with purchasers listed in Purchaser Schedule thereto - SEC filing

* AptarGroup Inc - issuer agreed to sell EUR 100 million aggregate principal amount of 0.98 percent senior notes, Series D, due July 19, 2023

* Issuer agreed to sell EUR 200 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.17 percent senior notes, Series E, due July 19, 2024

* AptarGroup Inc - net proceeds from sale of notes will allow issuer to create Euro-denominated funding Source text: (bit.ly/2eJSj2c) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.