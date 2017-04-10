April 10 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

* Aptevo Therapeutics presents new clinical data evaluating the safety and efficacy of Ixinity in children with Hemophilia B

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - data suggest that Ixinity appears to be safe and well tolerated in the subject population

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - new data is comparable to results from overall patient population studied in pivotal clinical trial of Ixinity

* Aptevo Therapeutics - Adverse events in study believed to be related to Ixinity were hyperhidrosis, fever in one patient, hyperhidrosis in another patient

* Aptevo Therapeutics - "Look forward to building on data set in a pediatric setting to support a label expansion for ixinity in patients under 12 years of age"