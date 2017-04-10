BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
* Aptevo Therapeutics presents new clinical data evaluating the safety and efficacy of Ixinity in children with Hemophilia B
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - data suggest that Ixinity appears to be safe and well tolerated in the subject population
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - new data is comparable to results from overall patient population studied in pivotal clinical trial of Ixinity
* Aptevo Therapeutics - Adverse events in study believed to be related to Ixinity were hyperhidrosis, fever in one patient, hyperhidrosis in another patient
* Aptevo Therapeutics - "Look forward to building on data set in a pediatric setting to support a label expansion for ixinity in patients under 12 years of age"
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017