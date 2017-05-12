BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
* Aptevo Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - total product sales revenue was $7.4 million for first three months ended march 31, 2017, compared to $7.9 million
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - Aptevo and midcap financial trust agreed to amend a credit agreement initially executed in august 2016
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - amendment extends time period through which company can draw second tranche from august 2017 to march 2018
* Aptevo Therapeutics - amendment modifies minimum net commercial product revenue requirements which co is required to achieve on a rolling twelve-month basis
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - amendment increases exit fee from 5.75 percent for repayment or prepayment to 6.75 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion