Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Aptevo -pursuant to terms of restated supply agreement, CMC agreed to manufacture product in quantity of batches provided to CMC on a 24 month rolling forecast
* Aptevo Therapeutics - restated supply deal supersedes, restates,replaces, as of restatement date, original supply agreement dated as of June 17, 2011
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says beginning 2018, batch minimum will be four batches and batch maximum will be ten batches in a calendar year
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says any batches ordered in a campaign should receive an incremental discounted price
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - in accordance with agreement, $7.0 million reserve held by CMC shall be applied to any batches manufactured through end of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics - in accordance with agreement, remaining amounts outstanding at year end shall be paid to Aptevo bio on or before Dec 31, 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - On June 19, unit of co and Morphosys AG entered fourth amendment to license and co-development agreement
* Aptevo Therapeutics - pursuant to amendment, unit,Morphosys agreed Aptevo research and development continue to bear 75% of development costs with respect to MOR209/ES414 Source: (bit.ly/2rUDXSc) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.