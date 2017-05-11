BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Aptose Biosciences Inc:
* Aptose reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share C$0.25
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros