AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
March 2 APX Group Inc:
* APX Group Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 16.9 percent to $204.5 million
* APX Group Inc - added 39,805 net new smart home subscribers in Q4 of 2016, a 20.0% increase compared to 33,162 in Q4 of 2015
* APX Group Inc qtrly average revenue per user $ 54.92 versus $ 55.27
* APX Group Inc qtrly net loss $ 62.4 million versus $ 45.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.