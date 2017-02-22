BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Aqua America Inc-
* Aqua America reports earnings for 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 revenue $196.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.3 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aqua America Inc says expects to invest more than $450 million in 2017 and more than $1.2 billion from 2017 to 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V