12 hours ago
BRIEF-Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team
July 31, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc

* Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Mark Weinswig has joined executive team and will become chief financial officer, effective august 10, 2017​

* Aqua Metals Inc - Weinswig will succeed Thomas Murphy​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍murphy will continue as a consultant to company on a number of matters and to ensure a smooth transition​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Weinswig joins from emcore where he served as CFO from 2010 to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

