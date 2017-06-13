BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
June 13 Aquabounty Technologies:
* Aquabounty acquires fish farming facility in Indiana
* Deal for $14.0 million
* Aquabounty continues to evaluate additional opportunities for larger production facilities in both United States and Canada
* Once fully operational, current facility will have an expected annual capacity of 1200 metric tons
* Entered into agreement to purchase certain assets of Bell Fish Company, including its farming facility in Albany, Indiana
* If anticipated timelines for deal are achieved, fish farming facility's first harvest could come as soon as Q3 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.