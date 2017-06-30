June 30 Aquatic Foods Group Plc:

* Aquatic Foods group ‍finance director, Po Ling Low, has resigned from company and will cease to be a director of company with immediate effect​

* Low will continue to assist company with finalisation and publication of its accounts for year ended 31 December 2016 in near term​

* ‍Search for a replacement has been initiated and further announcements will be made in due course​