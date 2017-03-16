BRIEF-Bengal Energy Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
March 16 Aquaventure Holdings Ltd
* Aquaventure holdings limited announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results
* Q4 loss per share $0.28
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $127 million to $132 million
* Q4 revenue $29.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $28.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aquaventure holdings ltd sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda between $37 and $41 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $130.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.