May 9 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.36

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc - top line data from leadership 301 trial is anticipated in 2018

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc - continue to expect that our cash-on-hand will carry us beyond top-line data from 301 trial and into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: