March 8 Aquion Energy Inc :
* Aquion Energy Inc files voluntary petition under chapter
11 to target a sale of assets
* Immediately preceding chapter 11 filing, company
retrenched to a core research and development team by
terminating approximately 80% of its personnel
* In coming weeks, Aquion will be working to secure a bidder
to purchase substantially all of its operating assets
* Company has been unable to raise growth capital needed to
continue operating as a going concern
