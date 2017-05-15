UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Maxis to raise around $384 mln in share sale
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
May 15 Arabian Scandinavian Insurance Co
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 1.8 million dirhams versus profit of 4.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 total takaful income 31.2 million dirhams versus 19.5 million dirhams year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (BHCIG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' long-term foreign-currency ratings of the following notes issued by Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited: USD300 million 3.1% senior unsecured notes due 2018 USD500 million 4.0% se
* Says co is contemplating acquisition of controlling interest in a company in insurance sector