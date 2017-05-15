Fitch Affirms Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction and Investment at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (BHCIG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' long-term foreign-currency ratings of the following notes issued by Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited: USD300 million 3.1% senior unsecured notes due 2018 USD500 million 4.0% se