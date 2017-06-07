June 7 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aralez announces national U.S. commercial launch of Zontivity

* Has also advanced its goal of ensuring patient access to Zontivity with an out-of-pocket cost competitive to other branded anti-platelet agents

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says national commercial launch of Zontivity in U.S. will commence this week