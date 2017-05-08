BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Aratana Therapeutics Inc:
* Aratana therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.34
* Q1 revenue $3.8 million
* Aratana therapeutics inc - for full year 2017, company estimates operating expenses of approximately $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing