UPDATE 2-Delivery Hero aims to raise around 1 bln euros via listing
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
May 11 Arbor Realty Trust Inc
* Arbor Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says offering 9.50 million common shares
* Says priced its public offering of 9.5 million shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $77.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
FRANKFURT, June 19 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero announced on Monday details of its planned initial public offering (IPO), saying that it expected shares to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 30 in a flotation that could raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion).