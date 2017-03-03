March 3 Arbor Realty Trust Inc
* Arbor Realty Trust reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.21
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc says loan sales for Q4 of 2016
totaled $940.6 million, as compared to $551.8 million for Q3 of
2016
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - adjusted funds from operations
("AFFO") for quarter $0.21 per diluted common share
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - board declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock for quarter,
representing an increase of 6%
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.40
