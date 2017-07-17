FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arbor Technology plans new shares issuance for loan repayment
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 17, 2017 / 8:57 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Arbor Technology plans new shares issuance for loan repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Arbor Technology Corp :

* Says it plans to issue about 5 million new shares of its common stock

* Says tentative issue price will be T$22 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iad6y1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

