BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel appoints Eric Berlizon as CFO
* ERIC BERLIZON JOINS SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: http://bit.ly/2svYYT9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc:
* Final dividend 18 pence per share
* Total dividend up 6 percent to 356 pence per share
* FY underlying pre-tax profit on continuing operations 0.2 million stg versus loss of 2.6 million stg year ago
* Special dividends paid in year 325 pence per share
* FY final dividend per share 18 pence versus 17 pence year ago
* FY net assets per share 1534 pence
* FY return on equity 88%
* FY EPS 1127.2 pence
* As at Dec 31, loans and advances to customers 758.8 million stg versus 1.58 billion stg year ago
* As at dec 31, customer deposits 997.6 million stg versus 1.93 billion stg year ago
* Short term global economic outlook remains uncertain
* Remain optimistic for future prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was confident that euro zone ministers would agree on a next disbursement of loans to Greece and was hopeful the International Monetary Fund would be on board.
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - HSBC plans to expand its investment bank in the US as its presence there is increasingly important for Asian clients, part of bank's attempt to increase revenues by about 5% annually and grab market share.