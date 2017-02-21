Feb 21 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Pre close trading update

* "group continued its development as anticipated in Q4 of 2016 "

* renaissance asset finance transaction will be completed before end of Q1 of 2017.

* Duncan Lawrie Loan Portfolio has been successfully transferred to Arbuthnot Latham

* "expects to report pre-tax profits in line with market expectations" for year ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: