Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
Feb 21 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc
* Pre close trading update
* "group continued its development as anticipated in Q4 of 2016 "
* renaissance asset finance transaction will be completed before end of Q1 of 2017.
* Duncan Lawrie Loan Portfolio has been successfully transferred to Arbuthnot Latham
* "expects to report pre-tax profits in line with market expectations" for year ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
LONDON, June 15 Some U.S. shale producers claim they can produce oil profitably with prices well below $50 per barrel or even $45 per barrel; the oil market is likely to put those claims to the test.
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)