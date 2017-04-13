April 13 Arbutus Biopharma Corp

* Arbutus biopharma corp - arbutus injunction survives attempted appeal by acuitas

* Arbutus biopharma corp - on march 7, 2017, acuitas appealed injunction decision and on april 3, 2017, appeal was denied

* Arbutus biopharma corp - case regarding termination of acuitas' license from arbutus will be tried in court subject to scheduling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: