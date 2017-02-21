Feb 21 ARC Document Solutions Inc:

* ARC Document Solutions meets or exceeds revised financial guidance for full year 2016

* Quarterly sales fell 5.7 percent to $98.6 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.29

* ARC Document Solutions - "as reflected by our forecast for 2017, we expect disruption from changes we've made to soften sales in first half of year"

* ARC Document Solutions - "prudent investments in our overall sales and marketing structure will likely mute our full-year financial performance"

* ARC Document Solutions - "even if we experience sales disruptions early this year, we still anticipate continuing strong cash flow for 2017"