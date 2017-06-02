BRIEF-Itafos announces appointment of Brian Zatarain as Chief Executive Officer
* Itafos provides update on the company and the company's key strategic initiatives
June 2 Arc Logistics Partners Lp
* On may 26, 2017 Arc Terminals Holdings, co, some units, entered into amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment modifies provision of credit agreement,partnership may maintain total leverage ratio of up to 5.00 to 1.00 for stated period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Itafos provides update on the company and the company's key strategic initiatives
* J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces results of term loan amendment approval
FRANKFURT, June 21 HongKong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is vying with Canadian investors to buy German metering and energy management group Ista, which could be worth more than 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.