UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Coca-cola Co
* Arca continental and Coca-Cola boost the dairy industry in Ecuador
* Coca-Cola co says $100 million were invested in new plant, doubling production capacity of Tonicorp
* Tonicorp plant will allow company to double its production capacity, to reach up to 150 million dairy product liters per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources