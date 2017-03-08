March 8 Arcadia Biosciences Inc:

* Arcadia Biosciences announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and business highlights

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $540,000 versus $1.3 million

* Arcadia Biosciences Inc says realigned its organization to support near-term product commercialization and preserve cash

* Arcadia - reorganization included reduction in workforce, management changes and consolidation of facilities to reduce operating expenses by 15-20 percent