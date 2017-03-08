March 8 Arcadia Biosciences Inc:
* Arcadia Biosciences announces fourth-quarter and full-year
2016 financial results and business highlights
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $540,000 versus $1.3 million
* Arcadia Biosciences Inc says realigned its organization to
support near-term product commercialization and preserve cash
* Arcadia - reorganization included reduction in workforce,
management changes and consolidation of facilities to reduce
operating expenses by 15-20 percent
