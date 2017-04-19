BRIEF-Skechers wins patent dispute with Adidas
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
April 19 Arcadia Biosciences Inc
* u.s. Food and drug administration completes food additive review of arcadia biosciences’ sonova® 400 gla safflower oil for use in dog diets
* Arcadia biosciences - fda concluded data supports safety, functionality of gla safflower oil as source of omega-6 fatty acids in dry food for adult dogs
* Petition will be approved when final rule is published in federal register Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303