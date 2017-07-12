FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arcbest says on July 7 entered into second amended, restated credit agreement among co, units, other lenders
July 12, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Arcbest says on July 7 entered into second amended, restated credit agreement among co, units, other lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Arcbest Corp:

* Says on July 7 entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement among co, units, other lenders - sec filing

* Arcbest Corp - amended credit agreement increases commitments under its revolving credit facility from $150 million to $200 million

* Credit facility matures on July 7, 2022

* Arcbest Corp - credit facility also provides co with right to request extra revolving commitments or incremental term loans of up to $100 million

* Arcbest Corp - revolving credit facility has a five year term and an initial maximum credit amount of $200 million Source text (bit.ly/2ufy8Pa) Further company coverage:

