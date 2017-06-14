BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Arcbest Corp:
* Arcbest Corp says Q2 asset-based daily billed revenue increased 7 percent
* For Q2 of 2017 through end of May, asset-based total tonnage per day increased approximately 1 percent
* Arcbest Corp - Q2 asset-based total tonnage per day increased approximately 1 percent
* Arcbest Corp - for Q2 of 2017 through end of May, on a combined basis, revenue at Arcbest's asset-light businesses increased in a range of 6% to 7% Source text: (bit.ly/2rqzZAB) Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings