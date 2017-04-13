Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 13 Arch Biopartners Inc:
* Arch Biopartners' lead anti-bacterial drug candidate ab569 to enter investigator-sponsored Phase I human trial
* Arch Biopartners- Arch has initiated GMP manufacturing of AB569 drug product that is required for trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.