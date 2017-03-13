UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Archer Daniels Midland Co:
* To expand animal nutrition capabilities with new facilities in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China
* ADM is targeting completion of Xiangtan and Nanjing projects in early 2019
* Nanjing facility in eastern China and company's new plant in Zhangzhou, in southern China, is expected to be complete by summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources