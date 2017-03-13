March 13 Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* To expand animal nutrition capabilities with new facilities in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China

* ADM is targeting completion of Xiangtan and Nanjing projects in early 2019

* Nanjing facility in eastern China and company's new plant in Zhangzhou, in southern China, is expected to be complete by summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)