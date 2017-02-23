Feb 23 Archrock Inc:

* Archrock, inc. Reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.56

* Q4 revenue $152 million versus $189 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Archrock Inc - expect that earnings will stabilize in first part of 2017 and begin to recover in later part of year

* Archrock Inc says expect to leverage higher customer activity levels to drive increased orders in 2017

