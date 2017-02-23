BRIEF-Mattel Inc on June 15 signed amendment deal
* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 23 Archrock Inc:
* Archrock, inc. Reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.56
* Q4 revenue $152 million versus $189 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Archrock Inc - expect that earnings will stabilize in first part of 2017 and begin to recover in later part of year
* Archrock Inc says expect to leverage higher customer activity levels to drive increased orders in 2017
Archrock - continue to expect to benefit from increasing demand for natural gas from lng, pipeline exports, petrochemical feedstock, power generation
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.