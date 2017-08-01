FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Archrock reports Q2 loss of $0.10/shr
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 10:10 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Archrock reports Q2 loss of $0.10/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc

* Archrock, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Archrock Inc - contract operations revenue was $151.1 million in Q2 of 2017, compared to $150.0 million in Q1 of 2017

* Archrock Inc qtrly revenues $198 million versus $204.1 million

* Archrock Inc - expect to see solid year-over-year growth in year-end 2017 operating horsepower and full year aftermarket services revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.