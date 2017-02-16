Feb 16 Arco Vara AS:

* FY 2016 turnover at 9.7 million euros ($10.33 million)versus 10.7 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 net loss at 0.8 million euros versus profit of 0.5 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 0.8 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* CEO says the full year’s results were damaged by Q4 when it did not sell anything out of its almost empty stock

* CEO says it made substantial mistakes with the offices on Madrid Blvd, amounting to more than 0.8 million euros

* CEO says objective of 2017 is to earn revenue of at least 18 million euros and net profit of at least 1.8 million euros

* CEO says by the end of 2018, objective is to earn at least 20 million euros and make a net profit of at least 2 million euros

