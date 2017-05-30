SAFT ON WEALTH-As psychopath CEOs destroy value, nice ones create it: James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
May 30 ARCO VARA AS:
* SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE
* SAYS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF CONDITIONALLY BY ISSUING UP TO 12 CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 500 EUROS EACH
* SAYS THAT NET PROFIT OF ARCO VARA GROUP FOR YEARS 2017-2019 IS AT LEAST 5.5 MILLION EUROS
* SAYS CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL GIVE OWNERS RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR TOTAL OF UP TO 200,000 SHARES OF FOR 0.7 EURO PER SHARE STARTING FROM MAY 10 2020 TO DEC. 31, 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.