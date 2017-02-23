Feb 23 Arco Vara AS:

* Says its unit Arco Vara Real Estate AS sold its 70 percent stake in SIA Arco Real Estate

* And SIA Arco Real Estate concluded a 3-year franchise contract and agreed on the terms for using Arco Real Estate trade mark

* Says its broader action plan is aimed at increasing the yield on the group’s assets

