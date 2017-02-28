BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 28 Arcoma Ab:
* Arcoma signs letter of intent with Solutions For Tomorrow on cooperation in the Swedish market
* Agreement is worth about 5 million Swedish crowns ($553,887.74) during 2017
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders