May 22 Arconic Inc:

* Arconic and Elliott reach resolution to end proxy contest

* Arconic Inc says elliott will nominate Christopher L. Ayers, Elmer L. Doty and Patrice E. Merrin for election as directors at upcoming annual meeting

* Arconic Inc - Elliott and company have agreed to withdraw their respective nominations of any other director candidates for election at annual meeting

* Arconic Inc - one of Elliott's director nominees will be added to CEO search committee

* Arconic Inc - company today announced that L. Rafael Reif, an Arconic director since 2015, has announced his resignation as a board member

* Arconic Inc - Elliott will have opportunity to engage collaboratively with ceo search committee and meet with candidates as board manages search process

* Says also announced that it will be working to reincorporate in Delaware by end of this year

* Says search committee will consider a number of CEO candidates, including Larry Lawson

* Arconic Inc - certificate of incorporation and bylaws of resulting Delaware Corp will provide for an annually elected board

* Arconic Inc - also resulting Delaware Corp will contain no provisions requiring a supermajority shareholder vote

* Arconic Inc - board has appointed James "Jim" F. Albaugh, to fill vacancy on board after resignation of REIF

* Arconic Inc - under terms of agreement, company will nominate David P. Hess and Ulrich R. Schmidt for election as directors

* Arconic Inc - in weeks and months ahead, will recruit a new ceo and select a new permanent board chair