April 6 Arconic Inc
* Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
* Arconic- expects to record restructuring-related charges representing loss
on sale of about $60 million after tax, or $0.12 per diluted share
* Arconic - charges primarily relate to non-cash impairment of net book
value of business, injection of $10 million in cash into business prior to its
sale
* Arconic Inc - restructuring-related charges of $60 million to be recorded
in statement of consolidated operations for q1 of 2017
* Arconic Inc - global rolled products' has increased its adjusted ebitda
margin by 890 basis points - from 3 percent in 2008 to 11.9 percent in 2016
* Arconic inc - announced divestiture of its Fusina, Italy rolling mill to
Slim Aluminium
