a day ago
BRIEF-Arconic Inc entered separation agreement with Klaus Kleinfeld on July 31‍​
August 2, 2017 / 1:29 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Arconic Inc entered separation agreement with Klaus Kleinfeld on July 31‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc

* Arconic Inc - On July 31, co entered separation agreement with Klaus Kleinfeld, former chairman and ceo of the company‍​ - SEC filing

* Arconic - separation agreement states that co will provide to Kleinfeld cash payment of $5 million, a prorated bonus for 2017

* Arconic - separation agreement also contains a mutual non-disparagement covenant, a mutual general release of claims and a cooperation covenant Source text: [bit.ly/2u3NOWQ] Further company coverage:

