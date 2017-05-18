US STOCKS-Wall St at record highs on technology, health stocks strength
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 18 Arconic Inc
* Arconic Inc - will redeem on June 19, 2017 all of its outstanding 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 between co, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company
* Arconic Inc - as of May 18, 2017, aggregate outstanding principal amount of 6.50% bonds is $100.01 million - SEC filing
* Arconic Inc - as of May 18, 2017, aggregate outstanding principal amount of 6.75% notes is $344.8 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qwyAGs) Further company coverage:
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.