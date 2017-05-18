May 18 Arconic Inc

* Arconic Inc - will redeem on June 19, 2017 all of its outstanding 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 between co, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company

* Arconic Inc - as of May 18, 2017, aggregate outstanding principal amount of 6.50% bonds is $100.01 million - SEC filing

* Arconic Inc - as of May 18, 2017, aggregate outstanding principal amount of 6.75% notes is $344.8 million